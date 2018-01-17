Holland family searching for missing man

HOLLAND, Mich. – Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing Holland man.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, was last seen Sunday in Holland and family tells FOX 17 that he was not dressed for the winter weather. He is also described as being depressed and many be suicidal.

Holland DPS say they have taken a missing persons report on Rodriguez and are looking as well. They consider him to be a voluntarily missing person.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts should call the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1100.