Live – Day 2 of Victim Statements at Sentencing of Gymnastics Doctor

Holland family searching for missing man

Posted 9:09 AM, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, January 17, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. – Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing Holland man.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, was last seen Sunday in Holland and family tells FOX 17 that he was not dressed for the winter weather.  He is also described as being depressed and many be suicidal.

Holland DPS say they have taken a missing persons report on Rodriguez and are looking as well. They consider him to be a voluntarily missing person.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts should call the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1100.

Samuel Rodriguez, Holland

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s