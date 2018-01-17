× House votes to name part of freeway after fallen fire chief

LANSING, Mich. — A bill was approved Tuesday to name a stretch of road after fallen Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski.

I-94 between exits 80 and 86 would be dedicated to Switalski, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the stretch of road in June 2017.

“Chief Switalski was a true public servant and should not be forgotten,” Sen. Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage, said. “Renaming this stretch of I-94 after him will help to remind people of road safety and honor his commitment to our community.”

Switalski was also named Michigan Fire Chief of the Year in 2017.

The bill will now head to the house for final approval.