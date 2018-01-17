MoviePass: Pluses and minuses
-
Letter from 27-year-old on her deathbed will change your view of life
-
Fitness & diet apps to help you slim down for 2018
-
Former Pentagon UFO official: ‘We may not be alone’
-
Why you’ll want to double check your paycheck in February
-
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
-
-
Peter Popoff: Miracles or manipulation?
-
Oklahoma dentist accused of killing mistress’ son, ordering hit on her from jail
-
Portage couple giving away their car
-
There’s a good chance your holiday returns will end up in a landfill
-
GR teen raising money for overseas missionary work
-
-
South Carolina man’s Facebook post after his brother’s overdose death touches thousands
-
Frightening figures on the cost of Halloween
-
Stocks race higher as Wall Street celebrates Senate tax vote