No injuries in Holland business fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters with the Holland Department of Public Safety were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out overnight at a business.

It happened at Benteler Aluminum Systems, 365 West 24th Street, in Holland early Wednesday morning.

Crews say the fire was contained to a machine and was found to be under control and extinguished shortly after they arrived.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.