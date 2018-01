GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Donut — a cheesy, fiery, sweet conspiracy that is sure to intrigue the taste buds of many and it will only be available for one day.

The Donut Conspiracy is whipping up a batch of Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Donuts Saturday only.

The company released a photo of the creation on Tuesday inviting those daring enough to come try the donut starting at 10 a.m. at their bakery located on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids.