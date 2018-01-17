Theresa Caputo Phychic Medium; Second show added at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added to see Theresa Caputo, Psychic Medium, and star of the hit TLC show. On Thursday, March 1, witness her amazing gifts first-hand as she gives live readings to audience members throughout the show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. at etix.com.

On January 19 and 20 it's Winter Friends Weekend. Crafts include making a polar bear and penguin, plus movies nights featuring "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Frozen."

It may be winter, but Soaring Eagle is already thinking of the promise of spring. On January 26 and 27, kids will be able to make bookmarks, paper plate rainbows and a butterfly craft.

Also happening that weekend, Jake Owen will be taking the stage. The country star is known for his high-energy performances and laid back style. He has had six number one singles to date. Tickets are now on sale at etix.com.

Everyone's favorite game show is heading to Michigan, it's the Price is Right Live Stage Show. With multiple shows on February 16 and 17, audience members will be randomly selected to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the big wheel, and have a chance at the big showcase. Tickets start at $25.

Dane Cook, one of the most prolific stand-up comedians, is making his way to Soaring Eagle Casino on March 31. Combining energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay, and trenchant observations on human behavior, Cook's unique brand of stand-up and attitude entertains audiences everywhere. He's well known for his appearances on Comedy Central, HBO Specials, and successful comedy albums.

Soaring Eagle's Saint Paddy's Day Bash has just been announced for March 17. The event is completely free with a live DJ spinning hits for the crowd along with Irish themed games, food, and drink. Doors open at 8 p.m., but at 9 the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit's very own Stone Clover Band. CAll 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book a room for the night as well.

Forget Florida, Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the place to be when the temperatures in Michigan are below freezing. With this special offer, room rates start at $149 a night during the week and $169 per night on the weekends. The deal includes quad occupancy rooms, waterpark passes, plus vouchers for the pizza buffet.

Did school get cancelled due to the weather? If the roads aren't too bad, treat the kids to a day at the waterpark. The best part is a day pass will only cost $12! Be sure to call 1-877-2EAGLE2 ahead of time to check and see if the deal is happening.