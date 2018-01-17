Live – President Trump presents Congressional Gold Medal to Bob Dole

Toddler injured in U.S. 131 crash has died

Posted 12:27 PM, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 02:52PM, January 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy who was hurt in a car crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, Jan. 7, has died.

Family members say that Guillermo “Memo” Arreola died Tuesday due to numerous injuries sustained in the crash that claimed the lives of his mother, Valery Arreola, 21, of Grand Rapids, and her unborn child, Emilio.

Michigan State Police say that at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 7, Valery Arreola and her two children were in a 1999 Nissan that had stalled in the roadway on 131 at Franklin Street when it was struck from behind by a 35-year-old Rockford man driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Valery Arreola and the two children were taken to the hospital where the expectant mother and her unborn child later died.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s