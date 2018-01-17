Toddler injured in U.S. 131 crash has died

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy who was hurt in a car crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, Jan. 7, has died.

Family members say that Guillermo “Memo” Arreola died Tuesday due to numerous injuries sustained in the crash that claimed the lives of his mother, Valery Arreola, 21, of Grand Rapids, and her unborn child, Emilio.

Michigan State Police say that at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 7, Valery Arreola and her two children were in a 1999 Nissan that had stalled in the roadway on 131 at Franklin Street when it was struck from behind by a 35-year-old Rockford man driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Valery Arreola and the two children were taken to the hospital where the expectant mother and her unborn child later died.