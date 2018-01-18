× 2-year-old boy dies after shooting on Grand Rapids SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A two-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side Wednesday that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman.

Grand Rapids Police say that King Talbert, 2, died at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at DeVos Children’s Hospital after being shot at a home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE. Germaine Brown, 46, was found dead in the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that Brown lived at the home and was Talbert’s grandmother. She was babysitting Talbert.

Police are still looking for tips and information in the crime. Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4079, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or send a private message to GRPD on Facebook here.