Live – Victim Statements in Sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

2-year-old boy dies after shooting on Grand Rapids SE side

Posted 11:39 AM, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44PM, January 18, 2018

200 block of Montgomery - 1/17/18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A two-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side Wednesday that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman.

Germaine Brown

Grand Rapids Police say that King Talbert, 2, died at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at DeVos Children’s Hospital after being shot at a home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE.  Germaine Brown, 46, was found dead in the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that Brown lived at the home and was Talbert’s grandmother.  She was babysitting Talbert.

Police are still looking for tips and information in the crime.  Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4079, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or send a private message to GRPD on Facebook here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s