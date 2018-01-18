Attention Glampers! Camper, Travel and RV Show kicks off today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camping has come a long way from simply pitching a tent on the ground. While families can still do that, there are much more comfortable accommodations that include connectivity to technology, multiple bathrooms, power awnings, and more while "roughing it" with the family.

The latest and greatest campers and RVs can be found gathered all in one place at the Camper, Travel and RV Show that kicks off today at the DeVos Place. The show will also feature multiple campgrounds across the Midwest where the entire family can enjoy the great outdoors.

The Camper, Travel and RV Show is happening now through January 21.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children 14 and under, and kids under 5 get in for free. To purchase tickets or to see a full event schedule, visit grandrapidsrvshow.com.