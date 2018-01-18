Live – Victim Statements in Sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

Downtown hotel and office building taking shape

Posted 2:26 PM, January 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new hotel and office building going up in downtown Grand Rapids is taking shape.

Crews were pouring the concrete floors for the parking deck Thursday, which is the base for the buildings.

One building will be a 12-story Hyatt Place hotel and the other will be a 15-story office building with retail and restaurant space.  The new structures are going up at 150 Ottawa NW.

The deck will have about 500 parking spots.

Crews with Orion Construction say the weather has been a challenge this season, but the project is moving along.  It is expected to be done in the summer of 2019.

The FOX 17 SkyView Drone flew above the site Thursday and captured these images.

 

