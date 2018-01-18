Former boyfriend to be sentenced in woman’s death

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man who plead guilty to killing a Wyoming mother is expected to be sentenced in court Thursday.

Andrew Hudson is charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Ana Carrillo.

Carrillo was first reported missing back in September of last year.

Investigators say Hudson eventually led them to her body two months later.

Hudson is expected in Kent County court  at 1 p.m. Thursday. He faces a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

Carrillo leaves behind three kids.

