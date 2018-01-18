GVSU knocks of Lake Superior State, setups showdown with Ferris State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Valley State had 4 players in double figures as the Lakers beat Lake Superior State Thursday night at the DeltaPlex in the 2nd of 3 Downtown Thursday's.

Jake Van Tubbergen and Hunter Hale each scored 13 points, Ben Lubitz added 12 and Myles Miller scored 11.

The Lake State star Akaemji Williams was just 6-24 shooting finishing with 16 points.

GVSU (5-5, 10-8) has now won 7 of its last 8 games. The Lakers host Ferris State (9-1, 19-1) Saturday night back on campus in Allendale.

The Bulldogs beat Purdue Northwest (1-9, 1-17) Thursday night 72-58. DeShaun Thrower scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in his 1st start of the season.