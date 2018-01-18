Michigan House votes to let charters get regional taxes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation nearing Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk would let charter schools receive revenue from voter-approved property tax hikes.

The Republican-led House narrowly approved the bill 55-52 Thursday, largely along party lines, after a different version previously cleared a divided Senate.

The taxes now go to the counties’ traditional school districts on a per-student basis, on top of their state funding. The legislation would let charter academies get a share of the extra local funding.

Charters would only benefit when existing millages are renewed or new millages are approved.

The legislation would have the biggest impact in the Detroit and Grand Rapids areas. Wayne County districts now receiving $376 per pupil would get $287 once charters are added. In Kent County, a $212 per-student grant would drop to $183.

1 Comment