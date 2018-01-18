Missing Kalamazoo man found dead in Detroit; murder suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say a 69-year-old Kalamazoo man missing since December has been found dead in Detroit, and another man is in custody on murder charges.

William Henry Gray was previously seen Dec. 29. Police said at the time he was reported missing that they considered his disappearance suspicious.

On Thursday, police said a 34-year-old South Haven man was facing open murder charges. His name was not released.

Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

