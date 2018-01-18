Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Following this week's meteor that landed, many people are wondering where to find those meteorite fragments.

Those pieces can actually be pretty valuable if its the right material. NASA says it's likely there are meteorites on the ground where it landed, but don't expect to strike it rich.

Chances are the fragments on the ground are common ones, made from mostly iron. Those are worth between 50 cents and $5 per gram, but if you find a stone fragment it could be worth anywhere from $2 to $20 per gram.

2. Temperatures should be decently comfortable to lace up the ice skates this weekend. The Great Skate Winterfest is back at Rosa Parks Circle!

It runs for 34 consecutive hours starting Saturday at 12 p.m. and goes until Sunday night. People can skate with Griffins players, take pictures with the Calder Cup, meet a few sled-dogs and so much more.

Admission to the Great Skate Winterfest is free, although donations are encouraged and will go towards the Griffins Youth Foundation.

For the complete schedule of events just go griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

3. The Camper, Travel and RV Show kicks off today at the DeVos Place.

Check out motor homes, campers, and trailers that will be on sale. On top of that, 80 exhibitors will be at the show to talk about public and private campgrounds, as well as resorts across the U.S. and Canada.

Admission is $10, or get a multi-day ticket for $16.

4. Krispy Kreme is looking to add new doughnuts to its menu, and they need your help.

The chain is giving customers the opportunity to choose the next flavor. Fans can vote on its website between four different doughnut options. The selections include blueberry, caramel, maple or lemon.

Polls are currently open and will run until January 22nd.

5. Everyone knows that weddings are expensive, but how much is it on average these days?

According to the wedding website, The Knot, the average price of a wedding last year was more than $35,000. But as the cost of weddings went up, the guest list went down.

The Knot says that couples are opting to spend money on one-of-a-king experiences, like an unexpected band, an expensive venue, or more expensive food.

Most couples are still creating traditional registries, but many also just want money.

This is especially true for those waiting to get married when they are older with established careers.

The wedding trends fit into the typical millennial gift-giving mindset: experiences are better than items you can buy in a store.