MUSKEGON, Mich. – School is back in session at Muskegon Middle School Thursday after someone tried to set a toilet on fire earlier.

Superintendent Justin Jennings told FOX 17 the fire started about 8:20 a.m. The school was evacuated and fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

The school was back in session by 9:30 a.m. No one was sent home.

The incident is still under investigation.