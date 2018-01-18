Live – Victim Statements in Sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

Police arrest suspect in two recent Grand Rapids bank robberies

Posted 2:02 PM, January 18, 2018, by

Dennis Burger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they have arrested the suspect in two recent bank robberies.

Police say detectives took Dennis Burger into custody without incident Thursday morning near the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue SE.  He is being held at the Kent County Jail pending his arraignment.

Burger was wanted for the bank robberies at the Macatawa Bank at 2440 Burton SE on January 16 and the Macatawa Bank on Knapp Street NE on January 13.

Surveillance image provided by Grand Rapids Police

 

