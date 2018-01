GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Admiral gas station in the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Police say the robbery was reported around 7:30 a.m. and the suspect was armed with a handgun. A K9 unit attempted to track the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

No suspect descriptions were provided. Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police.