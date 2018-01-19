Alleged threats lead to standoff, arrest in Olive Township

Posted 6:20 PM, January 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:25PM, January 19, 2018

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  An Olive Township man will face formal charges for allegedly threatening members of his family, police and Child Protective Services.

That’s according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Mark Bennett says an investigation began Thursday evening when the 31-year-old suspect began making threats over a child-custody issue.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s detectives and tactical officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle on 120th Avenue, near Polk Street in Olive Township. Captain Bennett says the man was armed with several different weapons, but no firearms. A standoff then ensued.

Police say after speaking with a Sheriff’s Office negotiator for about 30 minutes, the suspect surrendered peacefully, and there were no injuries.

Bennett says the man was taken into custody and booked on charges of ‘Making Threats of Terrorism’ and being an Habitual Offender. Formal charges are tentatively scheduled to be read on Monday, January 22.

Police say the suspect’s name will be released after arraignment.

Anyone with additonal information should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or MOSOTIPS.com .

