Say hello to Friday's Friend, Abby! She's an 8-year-old Terrier mix who loves belly rubs, squeaky toys, and being around people. She would do best with older children, or co-exist around another dog rather than play. She is mellow too, so she'd do best with dogs that aren't high energy.

For more information on Abby or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.