Grand Rapids Christian boys remain undefeated in the OK Gold

Posted 11:30 PM, January 19, 2018, by


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- The day opened with East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Christian and Wyoming all undefeated in the OK Gold, and the Wolves made the trip to Grand Rapids Christian ensuring that at least one of them would fall. The Eagles would ride Setric Millner and his 21 points to a 63-58 victory. The Pioneers defeated Wayland to remain unbeaten as well and they have a showdown with Grand Rapids Christian next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s