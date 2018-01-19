Grand Rapids Christian boys remain undefeated in the OK Gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- The day opened with East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Christian and Wyoming all undefeated in the OK Gold, and the Wolves made the trip to Grand Rapids Christian ensuring that at least one of them would fall. The Eagles would ride Setric Millner and his 21 points to a 63-58 victory. The Pioneers defeated Wayland to remain unbeaten as well and they have a showdown with Grand Rapids Christian next week.