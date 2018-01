GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are investigating a death in the 200 block of Straight NW.

GRPD onscene of a death investigation in the 200 blk of Straight Av NW. Media update at 1:30 at Gold Av/Douglas St NW. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 19, 2018

No other details have been released.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.