K9 officer receives special medal

STANTON, Mich. — In August Michigan State Police K9 Bolt was stabbed by a suspect in a neck as he was pursuing two suspects during a drive-by shooting incident.

To honor Bolt and his partner Trooper David Cardenas the received Michigan State Police’s first Canine Blue Heart Medal.

After a long road of recovery and two surgeries, Bolt is back along side Trooper Cardenas.