KDL’s Lance Werner wins “2018 Librarian of the Year” Award

Kent District Library's Executive Director, Lance Werner, has been named 2018's Librarian of the Year by Library Journal.

The 2018 Librarian of the Year award honors a professional library for outstanding achievement and accomplishments reflecting the service goals of the library profession. He's the first and only librarian in Michigan to receive this honor.

Under his leadership, Werner has helped KDL become the first public library in the state to offer online materials for free, supply branches with iPads and wireless hotspots, install 14 Little Free Libraries in Kent County, and many more accomplishments that make him more than qualified to win the award.

Along with the title, Werner will get $1,500 and be featured in Library Journal's January 2018 issue.

Read more about Werner and his achievements at the KDL Blog.

