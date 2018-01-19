KWings to host first-ever Marvel night on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KWings, assemble! The Kalamazoo Wings will be taking on the Quad City Mallards in their first-ever Marvel night game.

Kalamazoo will be wearing special Captain America jerseys, while Quad City will be wearing Iron Man themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off online during the game.

Fans will be able to take photos with Captain America and Iron Man throughout the game.

Fans are also encouraged to wear superhero costumes and take part in a contest to win great prizes.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Wings Event Center.

To purchase tickets or to look at their game schedule, visit kwings.com.