× Man arrested after entering woman’s home, assaulting her

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a man is facing numerous charges after entering her home and sexually assaulting her.

This happened around 5 p.m. near the area of Marsh Ridge Drive NW and Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

Police say the suspect entered the 85-year-old woman’s home through an unlocked door.

Officers searched the area and made contact with a suspect at a nearby home.

He was arrested and faces charges of home invasion and criminal sexual conduct.

It is not clear if the woman was injured and no names have been released.

If you have any information surrounding this case, please call police 616-456-3423 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.