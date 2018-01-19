Melting continues this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've encountered a lot of ups and downs in regards to our temperatures the last couple weeks, and it looks like that trend continues to close out the month.

We'll be right on the edge of a warmer air mass by Sunday into Monday. This will not get us into record territory like last week, but the temperatures will still be 10-15 degrees warmer than average. The biggest factor in melting our snow will be the rain that picks up Sunday night and continues into Monday.

Temperatures for the weekend are slowly warming up, but I would expect Sunday into Monday for the biggest amount of snowmelt. Tuesday will be back into the 20s with snow, so if you're looking forward to a break from the winter...enjoy the weekend!