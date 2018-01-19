MSU Board stands behind president amidst criticisms in Nassar case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees issued a statement Friday afternoon in support of school president Lou Anna Simon.

Some lawmakers and other involved in the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation have called for Simon's dismissal or resignation. Over 100 student athletes have accused Nassar of sexual assault during medical exams and he has pleaded guilty to the crimes. Victims have stated that they made complaints about Nassar for years to administrators with no results.

This statement was released Friday by Chairperson Brian Breslin:

"Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims. We understand the public's faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims. Today, the Board acted and has asked the Attorney General's Office to review the facts in this matter, and as information is presented, the Board will act. This can never happen again. As part of the Board's oversight authority, we will retain independent external assistance to support our responsibilities to the university community and the public at large. We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support."

Earlier Friday, the Board did send a request to Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate the circumstances around the Nassar case. Schuette responded saying that he will provide a report in the coming weeks. He says that his office has already prosecuted Nassar and ensured that the victims had their say in court. He says he had asked for a full report from Michigan State, and was told one didn't exist.

Simon released a statement Friday afternoon:

"I will continue to appreciate the confidence of the Board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interest of MSU at heart. I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow."

