Otsego boys sit alone atop the Wolverine North

Posted 11:21 PM, January 19, 2018, by


PAW PAW, Mich--- Otsego and Paw Paw both entered the night undefeated in the Wolverine North, and Paw Paw star Luke Tolliver came in averaging over thirty three points per game. Tolliver chipped in 25 in this one as Paw Paw came away with the 69-50 win and they now are the sole remaining unbeaten team in the conference.

