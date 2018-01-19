Start the new year without back pain with help from Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suffering from chronic neck and back pain? Make 2018 the year to get rid of the pain for good with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic.

Total Health Chiropractic is the only place that offers a program that is non-invasive, doesn't involve pain killers or injections, and repair damages that cause the pain with the DRX. The DRX is designed to heal and repair injured discs non-invasively, whereas other treatments only mask the pain and don't fix the problem.

Total Health will be showcasing the DRX, as well as other services, at their open house on Tuesday, January 23. From 3 to 6 p.m. learn about how to get rid of neck and back pain, get a complimentary facial or massage, participate in yoga, win prizes, and more.

Can't make the open house? Take advantage of a deal exclusively offered to Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. The first seven callers will receive a consultation and exam for $20.18 (this excludes Medicare and Medicaid.)

Total Health Chiropractic is located at 2172 East Paris Avenue South East. Call (616)-828-0861 to schedule a consultation or to learn more.