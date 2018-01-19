× Teen injured in crash caused by icy roads

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen was injured in a crash involving two vehicle in the 17000 block of Chain Lake Street in Calvin Township Thursday afternoon.

A 16-year-old was traveling eastbound on Chain Lake Street when she told police she lost control of her vehicle due to icy roads, crossed the center and struck a box truck.

The crash injured the 17-year-old passenger in the teen’s vehicle.

Anthony Falcone, the driver of the box car, said he noticed the teen’s vehicle losing control but was unable to avoid it. Falcone, 53, wasn’t injured.