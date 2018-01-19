× Wieber comes forward to say she was assaulted by Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Watch testimony live by clicking here.

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday — the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8.

She criticized USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, saying “I was not protected and neither were my teammates.”

The 54-year-old Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. He also was a team doctor at USA Gymnastics. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.