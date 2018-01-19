Hamilton defeats Zeeland East in an OK Green matchup

Posted 11:38 PM, January 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:27AM, January 20, 2018


HAMILTON, Mich--- Hamilton entered the night on a nine game win streak, they hosted Zeeland East who came into this one on a six game win streak of their own. The Hawkeyes would extend their streak to 10 straight as they came away with the 51-36 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s