GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An arrest has been made for the 2013 homicide of Andre T. Davis.

Police say Davis was shot and killed while riding near S. Division Avenue and Sycamore Street in Grand Rapids on August 25, 2013.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Cameron Davon Wright, 26, was arrested during a “high risk” traffic stop near Logan and Morris SE.

Wright faces several charges including open murder and felony firearm.