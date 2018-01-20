Fundraiser planned for Ricker family

Posted 4:54 AM, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20AM, January 20, 2018

Preston and Brison Ricker

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. —  Nearly one month after one of their sons lost his battle with cancer, a benefit is planned to help raise money for the Ricker family during this difficult time.

Brison Ricker, a dirt bike fanatic and dedicated soccer player, was 15-years-old when he was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. The family spent thousands of dollars in medical treatment for Brison up until he passed away Dec. 23.

Several members of the community helped plan different fundraisers throughout Brison’s cancer battle, including a professional  charity soccer fundraiser to help raise money for his treatment.

Nearly one year later, the same organizers are planning another soccer benefit February 2 at the Cedar Rock Sports Plex in Cedar Springs  to help the family recoup.

The soccer game will feature local talent, former professional arena players.

Kickoff is planned for 7 p.m. and will cost you $5 to get in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s