Griffins skate past IceHogs

Posted 11:42 PM, January 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- 4 different players scored goals and Jared Coreau made 34 saves as the Griffins beat the IceHogs Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s