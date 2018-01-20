Know the Law – Innocent Third Parties and No-Fault Benefits

Posted 9:00 AM, January 20, 2018, by
  • Old rule: a person innocent of fraud could not lose benefits
  • Court of Appeals abolished old rule in 2016
  • Michigan Supreme Court deciding case in 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s