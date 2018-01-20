× No injuries in Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department is reminding residents to always check their smoke detectors after an early-morning fire.

It happened Saturday on the corner of Douglas St. and Straight Ave just before 2 a.m.

Officials on scene say the fire started from objects sitting too close to the water heater in the basement.

There were no working smoke detectors in the house, but thankfully the homeowners woke up to the smell of smoke.

Seven units did respond to the call and there were no injuries reported.

The full extent of damage is not known.