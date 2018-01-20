× Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of W. Napier Avenue in St. Joseph Township.

Police say a vehicle was driving westbound on W. Napier Avenue when the driver hit the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The victim is only being identified as a 21-year-old man.

No names have been released.

No word if the driver was injured.