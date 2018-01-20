Pleasant and dry Saturday for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly cloudy sky with above average temperatures by a good 10 to 15 degrees. Areas with more sunshine can see temperatures climb into the lower 40s today. Moisture will continue to build into the area along with more cloud cover by late this evening and into the day on Sunday.

Sunday will be foggy and cloudy with a light mist around during the day with the chance for a light rain shower in the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will continue into Monday as we stay on the warm side of the system before colder air works in on Tuesday. Tuesday, we have the chance for snow showers with the colder air and even could see some lake enhancement in the snow showers.

West Michigan will see temperatures dip during the middle of the week before more mild air on January standards moves back in by the end of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies will return during the second half of the work week.