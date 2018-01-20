Riley Lewis leads Hope past Olivet, into 1st place tie in MIAA

Posted 11:50 PM, January 20, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich -- Riley Lewis scored 20 of his 23 points in the 2nd half as Hope College erased double digit deficits in each half in an 87-84 win over Olivet Saturday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Senior guard Dante Hawkins battle foul trouble most of the night which led to extended playing time for Lewis who also made a huge steal in the closing seconds with Flying Dutch men clinging to a 1-point lead in the games final seconds.

The victory, coupled with Alma's win over Adrian, creates a 4-way tie for 1st place in the MIAA through 6 games.

