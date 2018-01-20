× Teen arrested for gun and drugs during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was arrested after an officer discovered a handgun and marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Park and Hopkins. As the officer was speaking with the driver a Public Safety sergeant observed a handgun in the back seat of the vehicle.

The occupants were then detained.

While searching the vehicle, marijuana was located in addition to the 9mm handgun, which had been stolen in Grand Rapids.

A 19-year-old Grand Rapids resident was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending his arraignment in court.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.