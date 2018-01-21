× Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says they’re issuing a temporary boil water advisory for a portion of the city.

Crews responded to a water main break on Portage e Street between Roseland Avenue and Homecrest Avenue in Kalamazoo. Officials say a loss of water pressure resulted from the break.

Areas impacted include:

Portage Street – From Homecrest Avenue (northern boundary) to Cambridge Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of street;

Homecrest Avenue – Northeastern corner of Homecrest Avenue and Portage Street, and northwest corner of Homecrest Avenue and Norton Drive (eastern side of block), and southwestern corner of Homecrest Avenue and Norton Drive (western side of block);

Norton Drive – South of Homecrest Avenue, both sides of street.

Officials say residents can use bottled water for drinking purposes or boil tap water for two minutes before consuming.

They also say there’s been no precautionary measures taken for hygiene purposes.