City of Holland names officer and firefighter of the year for 2017

Posted 5:27 AM, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44AM, January 21, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland has named its officer and firefighter of the year for 2017.

Eric Tien was named firefighter of the year, for his day-to-day focus on taking care of customers.

He has been with the department for 10 years.

Sergeant Jon Boeve was named officer of the year. During that time he’s held several positions with the force, including firearms instructor and accident re-constructionist.

Boeve has been with the department for 15 years.

