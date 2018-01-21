Huntin’ Time Expo returns to the Deltaplex

Posted 5:09 AM, January 21, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Weller Self-Serve Auto is hosting the ‘Huntin’ Time Expo at the Deltaplex.

This event  for both  experienced outdoorsmans, or a first timer.

It’s a three day festival that begins Friday Jan. 26 through Sunday .

The family-friendly event showcases the largest collection of hunting exhibits in the state.

There will be more than 350 booths featuring different products, along with activities including bow and target practice, and an opportunity for kids to interact with live animals.

Parking is free but ticket prices vary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s