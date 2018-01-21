× Huntin’ Time Expo returns to the Deltaplex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Weller Self-Serve Auto is hosting the ‘Huntin’ Time Expo at the Deltaplex.

This event for both experienced outdoorsmans, or a first timer.

It’s a three day festival that begins Friday Jan. 26 through Sunday .

The family-friendly event showcases the largest collection of hunting exhibits in the state.

There will be more than 350 booths featuring different products, along with activities including bow and target practice, and an opportunity for kids to interact with live animals.

Parking is free but ticket prices vary.