Nature Day in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 3:17 AM, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05AM, January 21, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich— Kids and their families had a chance to get up close and personal with some exotic birds, and enjoy a number of other activities during Nature Day.

This was held at the Downtown Market.

Organizers said they had such a good turnout last year, that they brought in more groups, and opened up space on both floors for some extra fun.

The markets’ director says the kids  really enjoyed themselves.

This was the 2nd time that organizers held this event at the downtown market.

