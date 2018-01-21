× Thousands rally for Women’s March in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Women’s March with approximately 2,000 people was held on Western Michigan University’s main campus in Kalamazoo Sunday and made their way to downtown to Bronson Park.

It’s part of a march millions of people across the nation are taking part in this weekend on the anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March held after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“It’s just so empowering to see all of these people come together to fight for the same cause,” said Brooklyn Woody, a WMU student participating in the march.

Woody said all of the people came together to fight for respecting human rights and to make a change.

Shawntay Lewis, 14, of Kalamazoo participated in the march to share her beliefs with the public. “In our America, all people are equal. Love is love. Kindness is everything. Black lives matter. Science is real. Immigrants and refugees are welcome.”

Lewis said equal rights is important to her, especially because her grandmother was an immigrant that came to the U.S. from Mexico.

“I kind of believe that most people can be here to see something better for themselves. They can start something new for themselves and if they’re here we’re suppose to be welcoming them,” said Lewis.

Woody said while she believes change is coming, what’s also important is having your voice heard. “I want people to know it’s okay to speak up against someone so powerful,” said Woody. “We can make change.”