Central Michigan University president to step down this summer

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The president of Central Michigan University has announced he will be stepping down later this summer.

Dr. George E. Ross sent a statement to members of the CMU community Monday saying his eight years in Mt. Pleasant has been the “most rewarding professional experience” of his life. He says he’ll step down on July 31.

Ross says there is no perfect time for a leadership change, but when his first grandchild was born just before Christmas, he says he made his decision.

“I suspect my mind was made up the moment he wrapped his tiny fingers around mine,” Ross said in his statement.

Ross says in the next six months, he expects to still complete a search for a chief diversity officer, break ground on the Center for Integrated Health Studies and launch the largest capital campaign in CMU history, amongst other things.