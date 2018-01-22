Live – Victim Statements at Larry Nassar Sentencing

Central Michigan University president to step down this summer

Posted 3:20 PM, January 22, 2018, by

CMU President George Ross, from Facebook

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The president of Central Michigan University has announced he will be stepping down later this summer.

Dr. George E. Ross sent a statement to members of the CMU community Monday saying his eight years in Mt. Pleasant has been the “most rewarding professional experience” of his life. He says he’ll step down on July 31.

Ross says there is no perfect time for a leadership change, but when his first grandchild was born just before  Christmas, he says he made his decision.

“I suspect my mind was made up the moment he wrapped his tiny fingers around mine,” Ross said in his statement.

Ross says in the next six months, he expects to still complete a search for a chief diversity officer, break ground on the Center for Integrated Health Studies and launch the largest capital campaign in CMU history, amongst other things.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s