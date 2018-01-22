Colleagues of detained doctor come to his defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Colleagues who work alongside Dr. Lukasz Niec are coming to his defense, after he was detained by immigration officials at his home.

Friends and family tell FOX 17 he was taken in by I.C.E. agents last Tuesday, and has been at the Calhoun County Jail since. The facility does confirm they have him in custody.

While Dr. Niec waits there for his hearing, the people he works with can’t say enough nice things about him.

“Honest, reliable, loving, caring. Very pleasant person, very easy to be with and very easy to work with," says Dr. Kwsai Alrahhal, with Bronson Healthcare.

His colleagues don’t understand why their friend is being detained.

“I have no idea why he is there. If it stems from those two charges from when he was a young-adult then I think it’s ludicrous and silly," says Dr. Penny Rathburn, Bronson Healthcare.

Doctor Niec has been in the U.S. for nearly 40 years, has a green card and permanent legal resident status. Niec’s family says when I.C.E. agents detained him, they cited two previous misdemeanors he had years ago, one of which was expunged.

An immigration attorney from Kalamazoo says that even though the charges are misdemeanors, they may be considered felonies on the federal level.

“So there are crimes that could be classified as a misdemeanor under Michigan law. But for purposes of Federal Immigration Law, they could be classified as a felony or even an aggravated felony,” says Attorney Marc Asch.

Family of Dr. Niec say they're hoping to have a bond hearing for him in early February.

FOX 17 has not heard from I.C.E. on this particular case.