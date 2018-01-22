Feeding America West Michigan provides food to any family in need

Posted 10:57 AM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:50AM, January 22, 2018

Most people don't have to think twice about dinner or even what they'll snack on every day, but imagine if that were really the case? It's a reality for so many families in the West Michigan area.

Thanks to places like Feeding America West Michigan its amazing donors and volunteers , that burden is eased. Plus, the burden of getting to and from mobile food site is lessened thanks to the Rapid.

Leigh Ann went to their main headquarters in Comstock Park to learn more about their efforts to feed every family across West Michigan.

Feeding America West Michigan's headquarters is located at 864 West River Center Drive. To learn more about volunteering and donating opportunities, call (616)-784-3250 or visit feedwm.org.

